Is Orient Bell Limited (NSE:ORIENTBELL) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Could Orient Bell Limited (NSE:ORIENTBELL) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

A 0.4% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Orient Bell has some staying power. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Orient Bell for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Orient Bell!

NSEI:ORIENTBELL Historical Dividend Yield, November 11th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. In the last year, Orient Bell paid out 7.9% of its profit as dividends. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Last year, Orient Bell paid a dividend while reporting negative free cash flow. While there may be an explanation, we think this behaviour is generally not sustainable.

Is Orient Bell's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Orient Bell has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 2.78 times its EBITDA, Orient Bell's debt burden is within a normal range for most listed companies.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 2.50 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Orient Bell, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Orient Bell's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Orient Bell's dividend payments. Its dividend payments have fallen by 20% or more on at least one occasion over the past ten years. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was ₹1.50 in 2009, compared to ₹0.50 last year. This works out to a decline of approximately 67% over that time.

A shrinking dividend over a ten-year period is not ideal, and we'd be concerned about investing in a dividend stock that lacks a solid record of growing dividends per share.