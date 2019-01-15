Are Orient Refractories Limited’s (NSE:ORIENTREF) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Orient Refractories Limited (NSE:ORIENTREF) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Orient Refractories:

0.38 = ₹1.2b ÷ (₹5.2b – ₹1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Orient Refractories has an ROCE of 38%.

Does Orient Refractories Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Orient Refractories’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.9% average in the Basic Materials industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Orient Refractories’s ROCE is currently very good.





NSEI:ORIENTREF Last Perf January 15th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Orient Refractories.

How Orient Refractories’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Orient Refractories has total liabilities of ₹1.8b and total assets of ₹5.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Orient Refractories’s ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Orient Refractories’s ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research.