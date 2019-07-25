Orient Refractories Limited (NSE:ORIENTREF)'s Earnings Grew 4.7%, Is It Enough?

Assessing Orient Refractories Limited's (NSE:ORIENTREF) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess ORIENTREF's recent performance announced on 31 March 2019 and evaluate these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

Commentary On ORIENTREF's Past Performance

ORIENTREF's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹898m has increased by 4.7% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 14%, indicating the rate at which ORIENTREF is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's examine what's transpiring with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Orient Refractories has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 17% exceeds the IN Basic Materials industry of 5.6%, indicating Orient Refractories has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Orient Refractories’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 38% to 33%.

What does this mean?

Orient Refractories's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Orient Refractories has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Orient Refractories to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

