Is Oriental Hotels Limited (NSE:ORIENTHOT) Overpaying Its CEO?

In 2015 Pramod Ranjan was appointed CEO of Oriental Hotels Limited (NSE:ORIENTHOT). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Pramod Ranjan’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Oriental Hotels Limited is worth ₹7.9b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹8.2m. (This is based on the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹7.6m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under ₹14b, and the median CEO compensation was ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that Pramod Ranjan receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Oriental Hotels Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Oriental Hotels has changed over time.

Is Oriental Hotels Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Oriental Hotels Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 49% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 6.9% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably.

Has Oriental Hotels Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 75% over three years, Oriental Hotels Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Oriental Hotels Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Oriental Hotels (free visualization of insider trades).

