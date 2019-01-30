How Do Oriental Trimex Limited’s (NSE:ORIENTALTL) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we’ll evaluate Oriental Trimex Limited (NSE:ORIENTALTL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Oriental Trimex:

0.065 = ₹42m ÷ (₹1.3b – ₹501m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Oriental Trimex has an ROCE of 6.5%.

Is Oriental Trimex’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Oriental Trimex’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.8% average in the Basic Materials industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how Oriental Trimex compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Oriental Trimex has an ROCE of 6.5%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Oriental Trimex has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Oriental Trimex’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Oriental Trimex has total assets of ₹1.3b and current liabilities of ₹501m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Oriental Trimex’s low ROCE is unappealing.