What Can We Make Of Oriflame Holding AG’s (STO:ORI) High Return On Capital?

Today we’ll evaluate Oriflame Holding AG (STO:ORI) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Oriflame Holding:

0.36 = €159m ÷ (€713m – €277m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Oriflame Holding has an ROCE of 36%.

Is Oriflame Holding’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Oriflame Holding’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Personal Products industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Oriflame Holding’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Our data shows that Oriflame Holding currently has an ROCE of 36%, compared to its ROCE of 20% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Oriflame Holding.

Oriflame Holding’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Oriflame Holding has total liabilities of €277m and total assets of €713m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. Oriflame Holding has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Oriflame Holding’s ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research.