O'right Chair Steven Ko Raises Taiwan's Voice on Climate Action at COP25

MADRID, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This December 2, 2019, in Madrid, Spain, the twenty-fifth meeting of the Conference of the Parties for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25) kicked off, bringing together nations from around the world to take real action on climate justice. Steven Ko, the founder and chairman of O'right—and the only SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) delegate from Taiwan to be present at the global event--is scheduled to give a speech entitled "Closing the Circularity Gap--The Power of Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Collaboration."

Looking beyond the current take-make-waste extractive industrial model, a circular economy aims to redefine growth, focusing on positive society-wide benefits. O'right's Founder & Chairman, Steven Ko shares the power of entrepreneurship, innovation, and collaboration at World Climate Summit of COP25. More

The Conference of the Parties, known as the COP, is the supreme decision-making body--and also the largest and longest-standing body--in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This December, thousands of delegates from over 200 countries descended on Madrid in an effort to reach a consensus on establishing an international carbon-trading market and carbon-pricing mechanisms. It should be noted that the green beauty brand O'right was the only Taiwanese SME delegate to stand on stage and call for action to mitigate the world's worsening climate change catastrophe.

"To address the climate crisis, we need to dramatically reduce global carbon emissions," said Ko. "Otherwise, we won't be able to survive climate change. As top contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, companies should put carbon reduction, or even zero carbon, at the core of their business models. This is why O'right has been embracing sustainability since 2002." Ko continued, "By being a part of this major global conference, we hope to show the world the green power of Taiwan and our years of green achievements. We believe that we can inspire individuals, groups and businesses to join us on our zero carbon, sustainability journey."

This year, the ocean is at the heart of climate negotiations. "In our vision, there cannot be an effective global response to climate change without a global response to ocean issues," commented the Minister of the Environment in Chile and COP25 President Carolina Schmidt, who designated the event the "Blue COP." "As you know, this year, 2019, is a very important year for the protection of our ocean from climate change. Our knowledge of the ocean, although still limited, has provided considerable information and evidence to raise alarms and pushed us to start taking concrete actions to protect our oceans."

O'right is headquartered in Taiwan, which is an island surrounded by the sea. As such, the impact of climate change, such as extreme weather, is already being felt across the nation, and it is likely that this will only get worse. In fact, the Climate Change Performance Index, which was published by the environmental think tank Germanwatch in 2018, ranked Taiwan in the bottom 5, which was a clear indication that there is much room for improvement in terms of the country's climate action and climate protection performance.

For years, O'right has pledged to protect the oceans by reducing plastic at the source. Notably, the company made history with the world's first 100 percent traceable renewable plastic bottle and plastic pump, in order to stop plastic waste from ending up in our oceans. Recently, O'right joined RE100 to make a commitment to 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, becoming the first company in Taiwan to make such a pledge. O'right also joined forces with the Taiwan Youth Climate Coalition (TWYCC) to initiate the Climate Leader program, bringing climate issues to campuses in order to inspire a new generation of green ambassadors.