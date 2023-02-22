Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) delivers shareholders favorable 43% return over 1 year, surging 11% in the last week alone

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) share price is up 36% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 0.8% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 9.9% higher than it was three years ago.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Origin Energy investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Origin Energy was able to grow EPS by 59% in the last twelve months. Though we do note extraordinary items affected the bottom line. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 36% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Origin Energy as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Origin Energy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Origin Energy's TSR for the last 1 year was 43%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Origin Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 43% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Origin Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Origin Energy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

