Origin Energy's (ASX:ORG) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$0.165

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of September to A$0.165. This makes the dividend yield 4.8%, which is above the industry average.

Origin Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Origin Energy isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 13%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from A$0.50 total annually to A$0.29. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.3% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Origin Energy's EPS has declined at around 29% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

We're Not Big Fans Of Origin Energy's Dividend

In conclusion, we have some concerns about this dividend, even though it being raised is good. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Origin Energy that you should be aware of before investing. Is Origin Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

