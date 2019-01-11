Is Origin Enterprises plc (ISE:OIZ) A Great Dividend Stock?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Origin Enterprises plc (ISE:OIZ) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.7%. Does Origin Enterprises tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How well does Origin Enterprises fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 46% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect OIZ’s payout to fall to 37% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 3.8%. However, EPS should increase to €0.49, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Origin Enterprises as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 9 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Origin Enterprises generates a yield of 3.7%, which is high for Food stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Origin Enterprises as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three key aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for OIZ’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for OIZ’s outlook. Valuation: What is OIZ worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OIZ is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

