Original 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Being Auctioned At No Reserve

When's the last time you've seen a Bel Air this original and this clean?

The 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is one of the most iconic vehicle of the '50s with its big fins, abundance of chrome and vintage style. From barn find to restomod, a Bel Air is a beauty in any condition, but these are getting extremely rare to see in all-original, unmodified condition. And they don't get any more original than this '57 Chevy that will be crossing the auction block with no reserve next month through Tom Mack Auctions.

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Survivor More

What you see here is a rare two-door "post" Bel Air that is a true survivor still as original as the day it was sold. It is wearing the same black paint job it did when it rolled off the assembly line, and the chrome and aluminum rear fender trim (exclusive to the Bel Air) are in great shape considering the age. The listing mentions some paint wear, but judging by the pictures, this car is a solid 10-footer. Likewise, there appears to be a little wear inside this Bel Air, but there's no rust and no trim pieces missing.

Backing up the car's stated condition, this '57 Chevy was the recipient of the Historic Preservation Award for an unrestored vintage vehicle from the Antique Automobile Club of America. All of this makes it even more credible that this car has only 35,740 miles on the odometer, which the listing says is verifiable. Under the hood, this Bel Air still has its original 235 CID straight-six and three-speed "three-on-the-tree" manual transmission, and even the trunk looks factory fresh with the spare tire, jack and instructions still there.

No, it's not packing a custom paint job or restomodded chassis and engine, but finding an unmolested Bel Air like this one is getting to be a rare occurrence. To add this all-original, low-mileage 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air to your collection, check out the Tom Mack auction that will take place September 27 in Concord, North Carolina.

