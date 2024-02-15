The Original Crabby Bill's adds a 10% service fee on each check
The Original Crabby Bill's in Indian Rocks Beach has implemented a 10% service fee on every check. The new service charge went into effect on Monday. A sign at every table notifies customers about the change. It reads, "A 10% service fee is added to your check, which is used to help pay for our team member's hourly wages, insurance, and benefits. Our team members receive an hourly wage above the state-mandated minimum wage for all positions, including tipped team members."