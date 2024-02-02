Original Frozen Custard hosts seasonal reopening one month early with drive-thru treats

LAFAYETTE, Ind.— Punxsutawney Phil emerged without seeing his shadow on Friday, but a better sign of an early spring came in Lafayette: annual re-opening of the Original Frozen Custard.

Blake Lodde, minority owner of the Original Frozen Custard, made the announcement to the business' Facebook page Friday morning, announcing that on Saturday, Feb. 3, customers will be able to stop by for their favorite treat.

The Original Frozen Custard traditionally would wait for their season re-opening until the first weekend in March, Lodde explained, but with the past several years proving to have pleasant weather in February, Lodde and his father, Tom, the decision to move up their re-opening date by a month felt right.

Guests will only be able to patronize the Original Frozen Custard through the drive-thru, Lodde said, as they work through the soft opening. For the weekend, guests will be able to order their favorite custards, Cokes, shakes and splits, with limited food items to return on Monday, Lodde said. By March, the full food menu will return.

Two out-of-the-ordinary custard flavors fans can expect this weekend, Lodde said, will be banana pudding and orange pineapple sherbet.

As the third oldest custard stand east of the Mississippi River, Lodde said, the Original Frozen Custard celebrates its 92nd season of operation in 2024, aiming to continue the its tradition as a Tippecanoe County staple.

"We're here to keep giving out good treats, smiles and fun times," Lodde said. "We're going to push spring along even faster — we're ready for it."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Original Frozen Custard opens early for spring with drive-thru treats