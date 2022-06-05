Original Gerber baby dies

Time

When not hearing about school shootings in the news, these are the kids that are practicing for them multiple times a year in active shooter drills. This is what too many youth believe – that school shootings and gun violence are an inevitable part of their lives. In the 10 years since Jake hid in his classroom, 948 school shootings have occurred, taking the lives of and wounding more than 35,000 children and teens, according to Gun Violence Archive.