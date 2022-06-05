Original Gerber baby dies
Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, has died. She was 95.
Miranda Cosgrove exclusively breaks down the bombshell ending of iCarly's season 2 finale for PEOPLE
The country singer-guitarist will serve two days in jail and lose his driver's license
According to a recent survey by Clever Real Estate, retirees today have an average of $191,659 in savings. It's a big myth that seniors can live comfortably on Social Security alone. If you end up retiring without savings and are limited to only a Social Security check, you could end up struggling to pay your bills.
Black voters’ support for President Biden remains the highest among most demographics, but it has weakened since he took office, according to a recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll. The poll of about 1,250 Black Americans found that 70 percent approve of how Biden is handling his job, but only 23 percent “strongly approve.” The results may…
The officer shot in the head during a traffic stop in West Englewood is out of the ICU and is showing progress, according to her family.
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview. International humanitarian law classifies the forced mass deportation of people during a conflict as a war crime. "Forcibly transfering children" in particular qualifies as genocide, the most serious of war crimes, under the 1948 Genocide Convention that outlawed the intent to destroy - in whole or in part - a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.
Princess Eugenie wore a bold color to the National Service of Thanksgiving.
I know a lot of people who have a goal of retiring early, be it in their late 50s or sometime during the first half of their 60s. Personally, the idea of early retirement doesn't interest me. (Technically, if I have my way, I'll never really retire, but that's a different story.
Jeff Bezo's Blue Origin sent six more people to the edge of space, to an altitude of more than 60 miles over West Texas. It's the company's fifth tourism flight.
Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is showing no signs of slowing down. The Paramount and Skydance tentpole, starring Tom Cruise, is doing massive business in its second weekend. If estimates hold, the sequel will earn $85 million or more in its sophomore outing to boast the smallest decline ever — 33 percent — for a […]
The crypto winter has left the crypto top ten in the deep red. Three look attractive at current price levels when considering their individual attributes.
Lupus treatment typically involves medication and focus on managing symptoms.
As the real estate market booms, certain racial demographics are benefitting more than others from record-breaking home price growth.
When not hearing about school shootings in the news, these are the kids that are practicing for them multiple times a year in active shooter drills. This is what too many youth believe – that school shootings and gun violence are an inevitable part of their lives. In the 10 years since Jake hid in his classroom, 948 school shootings have occurred, taking the lives of and wounding more than 35,000 children and teens, according to Gun Violence Archive.
Pittsburgh police are investigating after an overnight shooting on the South Side.
News comes as anxious parents await start of vaccinations for kids under 5.
Joe Don Rooney will reportedly serve two days in jail and lose his driver's license
Eight years ago, after a routine pinprick on her newborn daughter's heel revealed a rare nutritional disorder, Sarah Chamberlin worried about the costs and insurance wrangling that would lie ahead. But she never dreamed the nationwide supply of metabolic formula, which helps keep her daughter alive, might run short. That changed after Abbott Nutrition recalled formula and closed a plant. Now Chamberlin, whose daughter needs a low-protein diet, has found herself counting cans, experimenting with