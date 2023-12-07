Original musical production 'Gold Can't Love You Back' opens in Nevada City
Dec. 7—The Stone House in Nevada City, in partnership with House of Fates, will be presenting an original production centered around the historic Gold Rush era. Described as an immersive and interactive musical experience, "Gold Can't Love You Back" opens today to join the growingly popular Nevada City Victorian Christmas season.
"Gold Can't Love You Back" was written by Nevada City locals Ryan Wink, Jessica Brugnon, and Cosmo Merryweather with music by Sky Seals and Ryan Wink. Over the eight performances, guests will be whisked away to a time of fortune-seekers and legends
in the making.