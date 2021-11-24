An Original Print of the U.S. Constitution Recently Sold for Record-Breaking $43 Million
Only 13 copies of our nation's founding document exist today.
Only 13 copies of our nation's founding document exist today.
In the wake of Steven Matz signing with the St. Louis Cardinals without giving the New York Mets a final chance to match or exceed the offer, Steve Cohen was angry.
The "Game of Thrones" star hilariously "set the record straight" during a comedy roast of The Jonas Brothers for Netflix.
The "Late Show" host has a mock plea from one of the former president's sons.
She took off his last name from her Instagram bio.
Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the killing of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, died by suicide, a Florida medical examiner said.
Snack wisely to protect your memory.
What if Julian Edelman was a part of the mass migration to Tampa?
Halle Berry shared her "weird" but not so weird, sexual turn on during an interview with rapper Young M.A. on the promo trail for her upcoming Netflix film "Bruised."
Teachers have always had to expect a certain amount of stick from their pupils. It’s part of the job; normally we don’t grumble too much about it. Over my 14 years in the profession I’ve worked across nine secondary schools, teaching history in Wales, Blackpool, and Liverpool.
Alan Belcher has transformed into a hulking heavyweight since his MMA career ended in 2013. Watch him knock out his opponent in his pro boxing debut.
A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective has been found guilty of the 2019 killing of a Black father of three. The cop involved in the […]
Video from inside the store shows a group of thieves robbing an Oakland clothing store Monday night.
Will #Michigan football get the job done on Saturday?
It doesn't have teams in the top four, but the Big 12 does have three in the top 10, making it a winner of latest College Football Playoff rankings.
And the two also wore matching trucker hats.
A former Kansas police detective, who last year sued a sheriff's deputy for running over him in a rural field, has been fatally shot by a police officer in Kansas City after disarming another officer and pointing the service weapon at both of them, police said Tuesday. Lionel Womack was killed during the encounter Monday after police received 911 calls about a man standing in a road pointing at the sky and trying to jump in front of traffic. “Those officers had no choice — this whole incident took place in 26 seconds," Police Chief Karl Oakman said at a news conference.
Pittsburgh is busy shuffling the roster this week.
Thomas Morstead announces Falcons deal, Saints share perfect social media response
Thomas Tuchel hailed "amazing" Chelsea as the Champions League holders booked their place in the last 16 with an imperious 4-0 rout of Juventus on Tuesday.
"I sat through appointment after appointment, having my pain dismissed, being told I was 'depressed,' being told I had 'IBS,' just as they had told Tori."