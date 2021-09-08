Orin Heatlie, the unvaccinated retired sheriff's deputy who started the CA recall campaign against Gavin Newsom, tests positive for COVID-19

Orrin Heatlie, the main organizer for the Recall of California Gov. Newsom campaign, poses with a banner before recording a radio program at the KABC radio station studio in Culver City, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The man organizing the recall election campaign against CA Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Orin Heatlie, the retired sheriff's deputy who helped organize the recall election campaign against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Heatlie told the paper that he tested positive on August 28 and that he was unvaccinated because he thought a previous bout with COVID-19 would help give him immunity. He claimed that he was experiencing mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

"People need to continue to stay diligent and stay safe," he told the LA Times. "Protect one another. Wash your hands and wear a mask where appropriate." He added that his wife and daughter were vaccinated.

Heatlie has faced criticism for associating with anti-mask, anti-vax, conspiracy elements throughout the recall election process.

Read the original article on Business Insider