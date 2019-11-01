Can Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Afford To Invest In Growth?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

See our latest analysis for Oriole Resources

Does Oriole Resources Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2019, Oriole Resources had UK£724k in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£1.5m. Therefore, from June 2019 it had roughly 6 months of cash runway. That's a very short cash runway which indicates an imminent need to douse the cash burn or find more funding. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

AIM:ORR Historical Debt, November 1st 2019 More

How Is Oriole Resources's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Oriole Resources isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The 66% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months could be interpreted as a sign that management are worried about running out of cash. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Oriole Resources due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Oriole Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Oriole Resources's cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Oriole Resources's cash burn of UK£1.5m is about 70% of its UK£2.2m market capitalisation. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

Is Oriole Resources's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Oriole Resources's cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that Oriole Resources insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.