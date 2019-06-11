Orioles RHP Cobb will miss rest of season

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb is scheduled to undergo hip surgery and will miss the rest of the 2019 season, general manager Mike Elias told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Cobb, 31, went 0-2 with a 10.95 ERA in three starts this season before the team shut him down because of a back strain. He is 53-52 with a 3.85 ERA in 146 career starts with the Tampa Bay Rays and Orioles.

Elias told reporters that Cobb also might undergo a procedure on his knee. The pitcher's primary surgery will be to fix an impingement in his right hip.

The Orioles signed Cobb to a four-year, $57 million deal before the start of the 2018 season. He went 5-15 with a 4.90 ERA in 28 starts during the first year of the contract.

