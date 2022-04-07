Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) shareholders have earned a 19% CAGR over the last three years

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 29% in the last quarter. In contrast the stock has done reasonably well over three years. It beat the market return of 61% in that time, gaining 70%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Orion Energy Systems became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Orion Energy Systems has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 3.5% in the last year, Orion Energy Systems shareholders lost 59%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 9% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Orion Energy Systems (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

