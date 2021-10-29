Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) shareholders have earned a 68% CAGR over the last three years

While Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 19% in the last quarter. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 371%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Orion Energy Systems moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Orion Energy Systems has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Orion Energy Systems' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Orion Energy Systems had a tough year, with a total loss of 39%, against a market gain of about 39%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 24%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Orion Energy Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Orion Energy Systems (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

