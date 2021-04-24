Orion Group Holdings Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $5.74 per share and the market cap of $170.5 million, Orion Group Holdings stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Orion Group Holdings is shown in the chart below.





Because Orion Group Holdings is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 4.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.69% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Orion Group Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Construction industry. The overall financial strength of Orion Group Holdings is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Orion Group Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of Orion Group Holdings over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Orion Group Holdings has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $709.9 million and earnings of $0.67 a share. Its operating margin is 2.47%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Construction industry. Overall, the profitability of Orion Group Holdings is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Orion Group Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Orion Group Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Construction industry. Orion Group Holdings's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 22.2%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Construction industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Orion Group Holdings's return on invested capital is 5.44, and its cost of capital is 7.37. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Orion Group Holdings is shown below:

In closing, Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 82% of the companies in Construction industry. To learn more about Orion Group Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

