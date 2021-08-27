A Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN) insider increased their holdings by -109% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Orion Minerals Limited's (ASX:ORN ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Orion Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Alexander Haller bought AU$960k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.032 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.027. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Alexander Haller was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Orion Minerals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 6.2% of Orion Minerals shares, worth about AU$7.3m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Orion Minerals Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Orion Minerals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Orion Minerals insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Orion Minerals has 6 warning signs (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

