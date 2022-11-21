Orion spacecraft passes 81 miles above the lunar surface
NASA's Orion spacecraft performed a close approach of the lunar surface on its way to a highly stable orbit thousands of miles beyond the Moon, on Nov. 21.
NASA's Orion spacecraft performed a close approach of the lunar surface on its way to a highly stable orbit thousands of miles beyond the Moon, on Nov. 21.
After months of delays, this past Wednesday, Artemis 1, NASA’s new moon rocket, carrying an unmanned Orion crew capsule, rose into Florida’s night sky. 60 Minutes reported on Artemis, a project led mostly by women, last year.
Graphite is the latest EV battery material in demand, but the unprecedented growth of the graphite market is going through a few growing pains. The price of graphite has trended upwards but is prone to fluctuations. The big issue is that the graphite market lacks transparency, according to the Financial Times, and that uncertainty is making it hard for miners and producers to get funding.
NASA’s Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the back side and passing within 80 miles (128 kilometers) on its way to a record-breaking lunar orbit.
In James Cameron’s career to this point, he’s made exactly three sequels. One, Piranha II, was his first film. It gets a pass. The other two, Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, are inarguably two of the best sequels ever made. That’s why, with only a few short weeks to Cameron’s next film—another sequel—you’d be completely warranted to start getting maybe just a little bit excited.
Some automakers saw dramatic changes in their ranking compared with last year. Tesla doesn't get to opt out of this one.
The grant raises the odds that the plant will operate past 2025 to help handle power shortages despite opposition from anti-nuclear and environmental groups.
A couple was assaulted in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium as it emptied out after Elton John's concert last week. A suspect has been arrested.
With the 2022 World Cup here, we dig into what the magic spray is used for and how it helps players with injuries.
Pasco police are also looking for drivers in dramatic Saturday crash.
Viewers expressed their frustration after facing several glitches during the first match.
Here are some meaningful money conversations you can have with family and friends that may actually help your fortunes.
NASA has released a stunning slow motion video showing its new Space Launch System rocket blasting off from Kennedy Space Center last week.
Holy Trinity diver Elle Jacobsen wins 1A state diving title among seven state medals for Brevard competitors on Friday.
It’s the first time a space capsule has visited the Moon since the Apollo program 50 years ago.
Mali Elfman’s Next Exit is a dark comedy that is deeply concerned with investigating life, death, and the veil in between—all things io9 discussed, along with the possibilities of ghosts, in a video interview with the writer-director.
Composite materials are driving advances in aviation and unmanned flight that were unimaginable only a few years ago, writes Carmelo Lo Faro.
Michigan State researchers send seed experiment on NASA's Artemis rocket to test amino acid levels in plants.
NASA's Artemis I mission will hit a key milestone today as the Orion capsule makes its "outbound powered flyby" of the Moon, getting as close as 80 miles to the surface.
“Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations, depending on how long we will be on the surface,” NASA’s Howard Hu said.
The NASA mission was meant to land on the moon but when an oxygen tank blew up on the aircraft the plan was scrapped. Lovell is holding an Apollo Lunar Hand Tool in his left hand and is wearing an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit.