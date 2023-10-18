The Orionids meteor shower 2023: Tips on how and where to watch this year at peak times

The Orionids meteor shower will peak this weekend, providing people on Earth an annual chance to see what astronomers consider one of the most spectacular events of the year.

Every year, the Orionids meteors are at their most visible during mid-October. According to NASA, the Orionids result from Earth passing through the dust and particles that follow Halley's Comet.

NASA calls the Orionids the prettiest showers of the year. The meteor shower is often confused for shooting stars because it leaves light trails in its wake. The Orionids can also make fireballs, which are bright meteors that are visible.

The American Meteor Society reports that the meteor shower will be at medium strength, passing through with 15-20 meteors per hour. However, In recent years, many people have said that the meteors have tripled that number.

This year's Orinoids run until Nov. 22. This will overlap with the Northern Taurids meteors, which will be at their max on Nov. 11 - Nov. 12.

When and where to watch the Orionids

According to Earth Sky, the Orionids will be at its best this year during the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. After midnight and right before dawn will be the best time to look for the meteor shower.

You can watch from anywhere in the U.S.; however, finding an open area to look at the sky would be best. Under a dark sky with no moon will give you the best view of the shower, says Earth Sky.

Tips on watching the Orionids

You won't need equipment like telescopes or binoculars to see the show, according to the online astronomy website Space.com. To prepare, you should let your eyes adjust to the dark by staying outside for 30 minutes.

According to the American Meteor Society, the best way to view the meteor shower is to lie comfortably on a chair that can lounge back. The American Meteor Society suggests that you angle your eyes halfway up to the sky. You should only look directly straight up at the sky if the horizon where you are is bright. However, you will see most meteors in the lower half of the sky.

The Orionids will be the most visible if the skies are clear where you are at. The moon will be illuminated at 37% this year at the time of the shower, says Space.com.

