Is ORIOR AG's (VTX:ORON) CEO Being Overpaid?

Daniel Lutz became the CEO of ORIOR AG (VTX:ORON) in 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Daniel Lutz's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that ORIOR AG is worth CHF523m, and total annual CEO compensation is CHF979k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CHF430k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from CHF197m to CHF786m, we found the median CEO total compensation was CHF978k.

So Daniel Lutz receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at ORIOR, below.

Is ORIOR AG Growing?

Over the last three years ORIOR AG has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 3.1% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 6.9% over the last year.

I'd prefer higher revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. Considering these factors I'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has ORIOR AG Been A Good Investment?

ORIOR AG has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 28% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Daniel Lutz is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We see room for improved growth, as well as fairly unremarkable returns over the last three years. But we don't think the CEO compensation is a problem. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling ORIOR shares (free trial).

