Should Orkla ASA’s (OB:ORK) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we’ll evaluate Orkla ASA (OB:ORK) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Orkla:

0.12 = øre4.6b ÷ (øre50b – øre8.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Orkla has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Orkla Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Orkla’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Food industry average of 20%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Orkla compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Orkla currently has an ROCE of 12%, compared to its ROCE of 7.6% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Orkla’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Orkla has total liabilities of øre8.7b and total assets of øre50b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 17% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Orkla’s ROCE

Overall, Orkla has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. But note: Orkla may not be the best stock to buy.