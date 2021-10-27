Orkney's seaweed-eating sheep offer hopes of greener farming
The livestock industry sees using seaweed as an animal feed supplement as a means of helping it to cut its substantial carbon footprint
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in Florida’s largest city wrote to officials that the smell and flies were getting bad, after six weeks of waiting for his yard waste to be picked up. Other residents sent photos of overflowing bins, stacked plastic bags and littered lawns. At one point, the fed-up neighbors of Almira Street in Jacksonville threatened to rent a truck and dump their trash on the steps of City Hall. The disruption to America’s economy created by the coronavirus pandemic has led to mass c
The 200-megawatt solar project sits on more than 1,000 acres about 40 miles west of Phoenix. It's one of four solar projects that a Boston company acquired from Tempe-based First Solar Inc. in February.
A group of recyclers in the Philippines is trying to ease the country's worsening plastic waste crisis by turning bottles, single-use sachets and snack food wrappers that clog rivers and spoil beaches into building materials. The Plastic Flamingo, or "The Plaf", as they are commonly known, collect the waste, shred it and then mould it into posts and planks called "eco-lumber" that can be used for fencing, decking or even to make disaster-relief shelters. Having collected over 100 tonnes of plastic waste to date, the social enterprise is doing its bit to address a local problem that has global ramifications.
Material innovation company HeiQ is bringing a new biopolymer fabric to market that has the potential to replace the fashion supply chain's worst offenders: nylon and polyester.
The onslaught of storms and bomb cyclones over the weekend kicked California's rainy season off on a high note for those praying for rain, but the state's water officials remain cautiously optimistic as to whether the storms stand as an omen for more rain to come or if the season's "wildcard" will exacerbate the drought. After a scorching summer, experts say it would take 7 to 10 inches of rainfall to get the soil damp enough to provide runoff to depleted reservoirs such as Sonoma County's Lake
As more people try to live environmentally friendly lives, how do we make sex more sustainable?
Putting out Halloween decorations, buying candy and carving pumpkins are the usual tasks of late October, but that all looks different this year under the hefty dump of early-season snow in the western United States from the parade of storms that marched across the region from late last week into early this week. The intense rain and dangerous flooding in burn scar areas of California have been devastating, and the snow-covered landscapes of high-elevation areas have been just as eye-popping and
The final giant chunk of an overturned cargo ship was removed from waters along the coast of Georgia on Monday, almost a year after demolition began on the wreck that tipped over with 4,200 automobiles in its cargo decks. Weighing more than 4,000 metric tons (4,410 U.S. tons), the eighth and last section of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray left the wreck site off St. Simons Island after a crane lowered it onto a big barge outfitted with a special cradle to hold the wreckage. “This is the end of the wreck removal phase," said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes, a spokesman for the multiagency command in charge of the demolition.
Rainfall records were smashed from Los Angeles to Long Beach as the first significant storm of the season dumped moisture across the parched region.
A team of scientists has discovered evidence of a novel, black "superionic" water ice that represents a wholly new phase of matter. The post Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter appeared first on Nerdist.
While foresters had predicted this week would be the perfect time to take a peek at peak fall foliage, most of central Ohio's trees are still green. Driving the news: Our unseasonably warm October has unfortunately come at a price. That stretch of high temperatures has many trees behaving as if it's still summer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTrees sense winter is coming as days get shorter and temperatures drop and stop produc
3D-printed cement houses are about to take off, offering a cheaper, more efficient way to provide homes for those who need them — as long as they can be built in ways that don't worsen climate change.Why it matters: Developers of 3D-printed homes think they can take on multiple challenges: the affordable housing crisis, the shortage of skilled labor and rising material costs. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAt least one is also
Los Angeles ports are buried under 40-foot shipping containers, but across the sea, Chinese businesses are begging for them.
Bear the six-year-old Australian Koolie found and helped save over 100 injured koalas caught in scorched areas left behind by Australia's 2019-2020 wildfires
But read the fine print and the study makes some questionable assumptions in order to scare people about electric cars.
ORLANDO, Fla. — It may be getting cooler, but there is still 36 day left in the Atlantic hurricane season, and experts are watching an area of disturbance Monday morning that could produce the next storm of the year. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the U.S. East Coast, where it expects a non-tropical low-pressure system to emerge in the next day or so. The frontal low should move ...