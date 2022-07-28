Orland man, four others arrested for drugs and firearm possession in Chico

Jul. 27—Five people were arrested and charged with drug and firearms-related charges after search warrants were served at two Chico smoke shop locations.

On July 13, agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force, assisted by the Special Enforcement Unit of the Butte County Sheriff's Office, served two related search warrants involving both the former and current locations of Odin's Smoke Shop, according to a release issued by the task force.

During the service of the first search warrant at the former shop location at 175 East Ave., Chico, agents found the owner of the business, Brandon Kropp, along with seven other subjects, living inside the former business location. They also located and seized four illegal firearms, methamphetamine, "crack" cocaine and fentanyl possessed for purposes of sales, according to the release, in addition to other evidence consistent with the sales of controlled substances.

During the search of the current Odin's Smoke Shop location at 234 West Second St., Chico, agents located and seized an illegal self-manufactured "ghost" gun, cannabis products packaged for sales and evidence of illicit drug use. Task force officials said Kropp and Odin's Smoke Shop is not licensed for cannabis sales.

Five of the subjects were arrested for a variety of charges.

Kropp, 46, of Chico, was charged with multiple counts of illegal firearm possession; possession of controlled substances while armed with a firearm; possession of an illegal "ghost" gun; possession of controlled substances for sale; possession of cannabis for sale; possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

David Cooper, 40, of Chico, was arrested for possession of illegal firearms; possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Jordan Shelton, 35, of Orland, was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant and possession of controlled substances.

Angel Wallen, 41, of Chico, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Cheyenne Stevens, 37, of Chico was arrested for an outstanding warrant.