Orland man sentenced after multiple convictions

Jan. 18—U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced last week that Erick Perez, 35, of Orland, was sentenced on Jan. 12 to 37 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition and for violating his conditions of supervised release from a prior federal felon-in-possession conviction.

Court documents show that Perez pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2019. In January 2021, he was sentenced and began serving a three-year term of supervised release.

"Less than three months later, on April 1, 2021, law enforcement lawfully searched Perez's house and found two loaded, privately manufactured handguns also known as ghost guns," read a release issued by the U.S Department of Justice. "Perez is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because he had previously been convicted of felonies."

According to U.S Department of Justice officials, this case was the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Orland Police Department; the Glenn County Investigations and Narcotics Task Force; and the Glenn County District Attorney's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily G. Sauvageau prosecuted the case.

