Orland murderer granted parole

Aug. 26—After being denied parole at three previous hearings, a convicted Orland murderer was granted parole earlier this month.

Assistant District Attorney Ruby Neumann virtually appeared at a parole board hearing at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe on Aug. 18 to oppose the possible release of Kenneth Eugene Hale.

According to district attorney's office officials, Hale robbed a woman who had pulled over to help him with his broken-down vehicle at gunpoint and knifepoint in February 1994 before stealing her vehicle.

Hale then engaged in a high-speed chase from Orland to Willows, exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone, according to officials.

After blowing through five intersections, the chase ended when Hale struck the vehicle of Wilfred "Doc" Fox and Winona "Nona" Fox. Officials said Winona Fox was pronounced dead on the scene and Wilfred Fox was transported to Glenn General Hospital before being air-flighted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico. He was later pronounced dead during surgery.

At the time of the crash, Hale's blood alcohol level was .19%, according to officials.

Hale pleaded guilty to both murders and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prision.

According to the district attorney's office, while in prison, Hale attacked and nearly killed a correctional deputy in 1998 by stabbing him with an inmate-manufactured weapon known as a "shank." This incident added 17 years to his sentence, according to district attorney's office officials.

Hale has also been known to be affiliated with the Nazi Low Riders gang while in prison, said officials.

The Fox's grandson, Richard Sehorn, also attended the parole hearing virtually from the district attorney's office and articulated a passionate and professional victim impact statement of this immeasurable loss to the Fox family and the Glenn County community.

According to officials, the parole board deliberated for about half an hour and rendered the decision to grant parole, stating Hale was not an unreasonable risk or threat to public safety. The parole board noted this decision does not minimize the conduct resulting in the grave loss of lives due to Hale's actions, said officials.

Glenn County District Attorney's Office officials said this decision is not final and will be under review for up to 30 days by the governor's office.

"The People thank Mr. Sehorn for attending this hearing alongside ADA Neumann and Victim Witness Advocate Vicky White and for the dignity and sincerity of his well spoken words honoring his grandparents' legacy," said Glenn County District Attorney's Office officials. "We mourn for your loss Sehorn and Fox family and keep you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Hale is now 55 years old and has served 28 and a half years in prison, according to officials.