Orland Park and Iversen’s bakeries prepare for Thanksgiving: a family affair

For more than 60 years, Orland Park Bakery and Iversen’s Bakery in Blue Island have been south and southwest suburban staples, providing customers far and wide with classic sweets and eats using the same handwritten recipes that made their spots long-lasting institutions.

And while Paczki Day still “takes the cake” as the busiest week of the year, both stores prepare for the Thanksgiving rush by leaning into the recipe of family and freshness which has delivered business for more than half a century while also working to improve their repertoire.

“It’s a ton of work,” said Tom Major, who bought Orland Park Bakery 23 years ago when he was 23. The previous owner sold the after having run the shop for 40 years.

While the restaurant and bakery business is always difficult — infamous for a high turnover rate and slim margins — the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 through 2022 was especially challenging as mandated shutdowns, inflation and supply chain shortages closed businesses and hiked prices of many baking ingredients.

A 20%, 26% and 70% increase on the year-over-year cost of flour, butter and eggs between January 2022 and January 2023 was part of the why 60% of restaurants in the U.S. never reopened after the pandemic according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index and Yelp’s Local Economic Impact Report.

“We got hit pretty hard,” Major said.

The effect was not only financial. Ten employees were infected by COVID-19.

“We all thought we were going to die because of the news,” he said.

But Major said the silver lining is the chain competitor Bakers Square closed, which allowed the Orland Park Bakery to serve roughly 10,000 customers.

“After a while, everything was back to a new normal,” Major said. “We’re definitely a staple in Orland Park and the southwest suburbs.”

While some things changed including their prices as the bakery had to pass inflationary costs to the consumer, a lot stayed the same, including the people.

“I just had a guy retire that has worked here for 37 years,” Major said. The average employment length is about 10 years, something Major credits in part to Orland Park Bakery being a union shop.

Major said the bakery also uses the same recipes and techniques that were in place in the early days.

In the corner of the room is an old-fashioned, hand-crank pie press: place a small pad of dough in the bottom of a pie tin, crank the lever and out comes and evenly spread flaky dessert base.

All around the pristine kitchen are clear plastic drums filled with liquid pumpkin pie fillings, fruit jellies and creams for chefs to fill the par-baked crusts. Cooling storage centers keep ingredients and baked goods fresh for turkey day customers. Everything is done by hand, one of the few shops that still does it like that, Major said.

“Literally we mix our buttercream from scratch, from sugar and shortening and water and flavors, and we just add coloring to it,” he explained. The processes and logistics have been carefully honed.

“After being in the business for so long, I have reports on everything,” he said.

This year, a new item popped up: an 12-inch, fresh baked bread bowl with over a dozen dinner rolls stuffed inside. It’s part centerpiece, part Thanksgiving take on an edible arrangement.

Iversen’s in Blue Island has similarly been around for 63 years. The Garetto and Cantelo families who own it are no strangers to the restaurant business. Larry Garetto owns Beggars Pizza with 28 locations in Illinois and Indiana, and the families run it together.

But they are new to the baking industry as they bought the store and its industrial kitchen last year when Chris Iversen retired. It’s been a fast learning curve as they work through the kinks of their second Thanksgiving.

“We’re learning, we’re watching,” said Janet Cantelo, Larry Garetto’s sister.

The Garetto and Cantelo families are doing a complete renovation of the bakery’s storefront and plan to extend their already lengthy list of products by adding ice cream, popcorn, coffee and breakfast sandwiches.

“We want to make it a whole experience for Blue Island residents and surrounding towns,” said Ray Cantelo, Janet’s husband.

Like Orland Park Bakery, everything is still made by hand with old-fashioned tools and techniques.

A weathered binder filled with laminated pages contains handwritten index cards spelling out the same recipes that have been used since Chris Iversen first opened his store.

“It’s all old school. So even though everything is state-of-the-art, we still do things the same,” Ray Cantelo said.

The families said they are working to automate the books and customer order process.

“They didn’t use a computerized system at all in any way, shape or form,” Janet Cantelo said, noting every customer’s order is still done by phone and written down on paper. “But it’s fun to talk with people and make an event special. We’re celebrating life moments.”

As the kitchens in Orland Park and Blue Island scrambled to lattice their last pies and bake their last dinner rolls, both rely on tradition, community and family. In fact, not only is Iversen’s new cake decorator, Ana, a former employee of Major’s at Orland Park, but her sister now works at Iversen’s alongside her. And the head baker, Arturo? His son and daughter both worked in the kitchen to prepare for Thanksgiving.

“We want to stay in town, we want to give back to the community,” said Ray Cantelo. “They’ve had these products for 63 years, we want the tradition to keep living on.”

hsanders@chicagotribune.com