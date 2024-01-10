Orlando’s 2nd Raising Cane’s location is now open

Raising Cane’s fans now have a second Central Florida location to get their chicken finger fix.

The restaurant chain opened is second Orlando location during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning in Lake Nona.

The first 20 customers were awarded free Raising Cane’s for a year, and the first 100 customers to buy a combo were given a T-shirt and a coupon for another free combo.

The restaurant will be decorated with memorabilia from Lake Nona High School, local golf courses the Orlando Magic and Walt Disney World.

“With all the growth in the Lake Nona area, it’s a perfect place for us to bring our craveable chicken fingers,” said Alisa Petermichel, a restaurant spokeswoman. “As an Orlando resident, I’m excited both as a crewmember and a resident to welcome the latest Raising Cane’s.”

This restaurant is the 14th Florida location and will bring more than 130 jobs to the area.

Raising Cane’s is still hiring for multiple positions, from crew to management-level. Click here for more information about openings.

The restaurant is located at 12040 Pioneers Way near Narcoossee Road and State Road 417.

See map of the restaurant:





