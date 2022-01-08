🌱 Orlando Apartment Shooting + Bubbalou's BBQ Apopka Closes

Good morning, Orlando! Let's get you started this Sunday with everything you need to know going on in Orlando today.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 81 Low: 67.

Here are the top stories today in Orlando:

1. Deputies said an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed on Friday night at Castilian Apartments in Orlando at the 1600 block of Holden Avenue. Investigators have not released any information on what led to the shooting but said the suspect has not been arrested. (WESH)

2. Record rent increases: Rent.com’s latest data showed Orlando’s average one-bedroom downtown apartment increased 38% year-over-year, far above the 20% national rate and 5% typical year increase. Rent and home price increases are expected to continue in 2022, although at a slower pace due to rising interest rates. (WFTV)

3. Despite national health officials insisting that Regeneron antibody treatments are ineffective for people infected with the omicron COVID-19 variant, Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that Florida has ordered and will receive another 15,000 doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment drug. (Tampa Patch)

4. Deal reached: The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association resolved its impasse with the Orange County Public School board late Friday night. The standoff happened amid a teacher shortage. The teacher union secured salary increases for teachers including as well a freeze on healthcare costs rising and various supplements. (Click Orlando)

5. Longtime Central Florida BBQ staple, Bubbalou's Bodacious Barbecue, was forced to close its Apopka location this week due to staffing shortages caused the pandemic. The chain's original Winter Park location shut down in September 2021 for the same reason. (Spectrum News 13)

Today in Orlando:

January Meeting At Orlando Area Science Fiction Society. (1:30 PM)

Zora’s Sunday Art In Eatonville. (2:00 PM)

City of Orlando's MLK Candlelight Vigil & March At Orlando City Hall. (5:30 PM)

Washington Wizards At Orlando Magic . (7:00 PM)

Open House: Ryan Devlin-Adam Nussbaum Quartet (In-Person) At Timucua Arts Foundation. (7:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Orlando City SC has acquired Uruguayan midfielder César Araújo . (Instagram)

Mini-Digi-Fringe will happen from January 19th to January 23rd, with more details to come as Fringe staff manage the pandemic. Keep an eye on the Fringe's website and social media for more. (Instagram)

Reminder: a free testing COVID-19 site opens in Orlando Monday at Camping World Stadium .(Facebook)

Those 21 and older are invited to the inaugural Science on Tap Outdoor Beer Festival at Orlando Science Center . Proceeds benefit the center .Guests can sample more than 150 brews while experiencing science demos, live music, food trucks, games , and more. (Instagram)

Dragons & Fairies has a new opening date: January 28th at Harry P. Leu Gardens. (Facebook)

