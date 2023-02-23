Orlando-area journalist, child and woman killed in Central Florida shootings, deputies say

Communities are reeling after three separate shootings Wednesday in a suburban neighborhood near Orlando by the hands of a 19-year-old gunman who deputies say killed a little girl, a news reporter and a woman.

The mother of the nine-year-old girl and another news reporter with Spectrum News 13 were also shot and now are fighting for their lives.

“No one in our community — not a mother, not a nine-year-old and certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is facing at least one murder charge and will have additional charges added as the investigation continues.

Around 11 a.m., deputies rushed to a call of a shooting in the 6100 block of Hialeah Street, where Mina said they found a woman in her 20s dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies had already cleared the scene of the morning murder and left the area when a Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer were there covering the incident — the vehicle involved was towed, detectives did their canvassing of the neighborhood and deputies were out looking for Moses, according to Mina.

Then around 4 p.m., deputies were again called to two shootings — one in the same area of the morning murder and another just a block away.

Detectives learned two men with Spectrum News 13 were gunned down by Moses, who then proceeded to enter a home a street away and fired on a mother and her 9-year-old child. All four were taken to a local hospital.

The 9-year-old and one of the men from the news crew died from their injuries. The other journalist and the little girl’s mother are in critical condition, Mina said.

Spectrum News 13’s parent company, Charter Communications, released a statement Wednesday night, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.”

Deputies arrested Moses following the three shootings, Mina said, adding that he has not revealed to authorities his motive in the killings.

“We really don’t know what was in the mind of this suspect, and you know, hopefully at some point he’ll talk to us about what his motives were,” Mina said.

Moses is acquainted with the woman in her 20s, but it remains unclear if or how he’s connected to the news crew or the family.

The shootings have garnered national attention, including in the nation’s capital where White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter, “Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team.”