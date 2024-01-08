An Orlando-based restaurant chain is headed for northeast, south Wichita later this year

Wichita is already familiar with the term “banh mi” because of the many Vietnamese restaurants in town that serve banh mi sandwiches, which are made by stuffing a crusty French baguette with meat and usually a mixture of sliced cucumber, picked carrots and strips of a daikon radish.

Later this year, two locations of an Orlando-based banh mi chain will open in Wichita.

One will be owned by Kieu Nguyen, the owner of VIP Nails at 550 N. Rock Road, and her husband, Tuyen Ning. They’re taking over 3,000 square feet at 2350 N. Greenwich, suite 1000, where Custom RX used to operate. The space is in a strip center that sits south of the new Chick-fil-A.

Nguyen said the couple hopes to have their restaurant open sometime in April, though it could be later in the spring.

Also, another separate franchisee is planning a Paris Banh Mi for the building at 2560 S. Seneca where West Street Burgers recently closed. The franchisee, who prefers not to be named, says that the south-side restaurant will open in the summer. A Facebook page appeared late last month.

The south-side Paris Banh Mi will have a drive-through and will also offer fried chicken, corn dogs and pho.

Nguyen said that she and her husband became interested in the chain after trying out restaurants in both Oklahoma and in Orlando. The restaurants sell pastries, boba and coffee drinks in addition to sandwiches.

“We happened to go in and try the food, and we loved it,” she said. “We wanted to bring something new, something different to Wichita.”

And although Wichita has plenty of places to get banh mi, Nguyen said, Paris Banh mi also offers pastries and boba drinks, and it’s unusual to find all three under one roof.

“There will be something for everybody,” she said.

Stay tuned for more information as opening day for both restaurants gets closer.