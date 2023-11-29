Orlando’s biggest lobster roll? The Nauti Lobstah’s got it

Orlando, nay, the whole of the Sunshine State, just might have a record sandwich on its hands.

That it came from the people who brought us the Lazy Man’s Three-Pound Lobster and Uncle Tony’s Double-Stuffed Lobster Roll isn’t surprising, but eyes all over the city are going to go wide with wonder when they get a load of The Nauti Lobstah‘s new “Biggest Lobster Roll in Orlando.”

Two pounds of Maine lobster stuffed into a two-foot-long buttered, griddled roll.

“Growing up in New England, lobster has been my favorite thing to eat,” says chef/owner Mike Rumplik, whose aforementioned creations began as specials but wound up staying on the menu after guests went wild for them. “Our guests have been asking for the next big thing, so I was working on it all summer.”

Rumplik says the roll, which clocks in at $160 (current market price), is perfect to share for 2-4 people, or as an eye-catching plate for office parties or tailgates.

Also, it’s not actually the biggest roll available.

“You can make it the ‘Biggest Lobster Roll in the World’ by adding another half-pound or more of lobster meat.”

Rumplik and his team did some research, looking into the biggest rolls in Florida and elsewhere, but couldn’t find any that made the claim or were larger than what they’re currently offering. Let it sink in — two feet, two pounds — more if you want it.

Offered in both New England- and Connecticut-style iterations, the roll also comes with fries, housemade potato chips and remoulade for dipping. It will be available in limited quantities beginning Dec. 1, all day, every day, Tuesday through Saturday.

“We’ll have them available for walk-ins, but the best idea is to call and order 24 hours ahead,” says Cara Rumplik.

More info: The Nauti Lobstah, 311 S. Forest Ave. in Apopka, 407-889-7980; thenautilobstah.com

