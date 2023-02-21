Orlando Bloom says his relationship with Katy Perry can be 'really, really, really, challenging' because they run in different circles

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry in September 2021. Michael Kovac / Getty contributor

Orlando Bloom opened up about his relationship with fiancée Katy Perry in a recent interview.

"Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging," Bloom said. "I won't lie."

"It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable," Perry has said of their relationship.

Orlando Bloom opened up about his relationship with fiancée Katy Perry, and it's not all daisies and daffodils.

The actor discussed the challenges he and his "baby mama and life partner" face.

"We're in two very different pools," Bloom told Flaunt of himself and Perry. "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."

Bloom added: "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Bloom and Perry became engaged in February 2019 after three years of dating. They announced the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016 and were on and off until they got engaged in 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Perry has previously discussed her relationship with Bloom, which she also described as "challenging."

"It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable," Perry told Vogue in 2020. "I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's challenging because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself. It's like a never-ending cleanse."

Bloom returned to the small screen for season two of Prime Video's "Carnival Row," which premiered on Friday. Perry, meanwhile, returned to Las Vegas this month for her residency, Katy Perry: Play.

While there's no denying the couple's success, Bloom still finds time to contemplate life, the universe, and well, everything.

"I think we're all just humans navigating," he also told Flaunt. "We have to learn to accept each other. And I think everybody's fallible. Everybody's flawed and everybody's just looking to improve. I'm personally trying to evolve... attain enlightenment in this lifetime. I'm trying. I'll keep trying. Here I am."

