Orlando-bound flight from Canada gets stuck in snow

OTTAWA, Ontario - A flight from Canada to Orlando was delayed after it got stuck in the snow before taking off from Ottawa International Airport on Thursday.

The nosewheel on Porter Airlines Flight PD505, which was scheduled to land at the Orlando International Airport just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, "slipped off the edge of the taxiway" as it was preparing for takeoff at around 5:30 p.m. and became stuck, the airline said in a statement to FOX 35. Porter Airlines said poor visibility and snow accumulation contributed to the plane getting stuck.

The plane was then removed and is being inspected by maintenance staff.

Porter Airlines said they offered passengers hotel accommodations on the house, and they're allowing passengers to submit expenses for other accommodations and meals.

"Everyone was rebooked on a new flight earlier (on Friday) and we apologize for the circumstances of the delay," the airline said in a statement.

According to Environment Canada, the government's weather site, over 3.8 inches of snow fell at Ottawa International Airport on Thursday, and the high was about 24 degrees. In Orlando on Thursday, the high was 78 degrees.