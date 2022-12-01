Orlando boy, 14, accused of fatally shooting boy, 15, in January

Police in Orlando said they arrested a 14-year-old boy for killing a 15-year-old boy in January.

Officers said Tydeareon Sessler, 14, was arrested Thursday and is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of 15-year-old Corey Jones.

Police said Jones was found shot in the Holden Heights neighborhood on Grand Street, South Lee Avenue at around 5:39 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Officers have been searching for his killer for most of the year.

Police said they were able to make the arrest with the assistance of the community.

Police said Tydeareon gave a full confession to detectives regarding the murder.

