Orlando brawl sparks shooting that left 7 injured, police say

A shooting in the downtown area of Orlando, Florida left at least seven people injured in the overnight hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Orlando police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference around 4 a.m., that the shooting broke out about two hours earlier following a large fight near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

The area has a number of bars and restaurants.

Orlando police said six of the victims were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center while a seventh victim drove themselves to Advent Health.

The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately known but all were reportedly in stable condition.

Police have not located a suspect but said there is no ongoing threat.

"The Orlando Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our residents, business and visitors. We have increased safety measures and resources in the area and are already looking at increasing those resources and security measures further. Additionally, we are working with businesses in the area to see if there are any videos of the incident," the city of Orlando said Sunday morning.

Police are continuing to actively investigate the shooting.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about the incident, or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, to contact the Orlando Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting or calling **8477.

