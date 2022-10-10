Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering patient

An Orlando chiropractor is accused of sexually battering a patient in the last week, and Orlando police say they believe there may be more victims.

Officers said Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, is charged with sexual battery and battery. Investigators say he is accused of using his role as a chiropractor to touch one of his patients inappropriately within the last week.

Police say Rodrigues rents a space at 1005 Virginia Drive.

Officers are asking anyone who feels they were inappropriately touched or have additional information about the charges that Rodrigues is facing to call Orlando police at 21-235-5300 or Central Florida Crimeline.

