Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering patients granted bond

An Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering his patients was granted bond by an Orange County judge Tuesday.

Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, has been held in the Orange County jail on no bond since his Nov. 14 arrest on charges of sexual battery and battery.

Read: Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering patients arrested for the third time

Orlando police first arrested Rodrigues in October after a woman told investigators that Rodrigues had touched her inappropriately during a massage.

After his arrest, a second patient came forward and decided to press charges against Rodrigues after accusing him of sexually battering her as well.

Read: Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering patient

In that case, the victim originally declined to participate in the investigation further.

Police said that after the other patient came forward in October, she changed her mind and said she would be willing to testify and prosecute in her case.

Investigators said both incidents happened at Rodrigues’ office at 1005 Virginia Drive.

Read: Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering second patient

At a hearing on Tuesday, Orange County judge Chad Alvaro set Rodrigues’ bond at $11,000 after finding that his bond had been improperly revoked.

In his order, Alvaro said that when Rodrigues was arrested in November, those offenses had occurred prior to his previous arrest. In order for the bond to have been revoked, he would have had to commit a new law violation, which did not occur.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.