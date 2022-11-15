Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering patients arrested for the third time

An Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering his patients had his bond revoked by an Orange County judge Monday after he was arrested for the third time.

Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, was charged with sexual battery and battery in October after a woman told investigators that Rodrigues had touched her inappropriately during a massage.

After his arrest, a second patient came forward and decided to press charges against Rodrigues after accusing him of sexually battering her as well.

In that case, the victim originally declined to participate in the investigation further.

Police said that after the other patient came forward in October, she changed her mind and said she would be willing to testify and prosecute in her case.

Investigators said both incidents happened at Rodrigues’ office at 1005 Virginia Drive.

According to court records, Rodrigues was arrested for a third time Monday on charges of felony sexual battery and misdemeanor battery stemming from a case in June.

Detectives are asking anyone who feels they were inappropriately touched or has additional information about Rodrigues, to call Orlando police at 21-235-5300 or Central Florida Crimeline.

