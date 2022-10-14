Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering second patient

An Orlando chiropractor is facing more charges after police said a second patient decided to press charges after accusing him of sexual battery.

The woman told police back in July that Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, sexually battered her during an appointment in April. But at the time, officers said she declined to participate in the investigation further.

Police said after another patient came forward in October stating that Rodrigues touched her inappropriately during a massage, the woman from the April case said she would be willing to testify and prosecute in her case.

Rodrigues is now facing two additional charges of sexual battery and battery.

Read: Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering patient

Police said both incidents happened in an office space Rodrigues rents at 1005 Virginia Drive.

Officers are asking anyone who feels they were inappropriately touched or has additional information about the charges that Rodrigues is facing to call Orlando police at 21-235-5300 or central Florida Crimeline.

Read: Police: Winter Park massage therapist accused of sexual battery for the 3rd time

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.