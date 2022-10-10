Orlando chiropractor accused of touching patients inappropriately

An Orlando chiropractor — and former high school soccer coach, who previously was acquitted of charges that he molested a student — was arrested Friday after police say he touched his patients inappropriately within the last week.

Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, is facing a felony charge of sexual battery and a misdemeanor battery charge, according to a news release from the Orlando Police Department. He was booked into the Orange County Jail and released Sunday on a $50,500 bond, said Christina Grover, a jail spokesperson.

Rodrigues rents space for his practice at 1005 Virginia Drive, the agency said.

“Rodrigues ... used his role as a chiropractor to touch one of his patients inappropriately within the last week,” the release said.

Rodrigues did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rodrigues, a former Edgewater High School soccer coach, was previously accused of molesting a teen girl on the campus in 2010. During his 2011 trial, a jury acquitted Rodrigues of the charges.

“Simply, straight forward, I feel like I got my life back,” Rodrigues said after the not-guilty verdict. “And I will continue being a good member of this community, freely.”

OPD said investigators believe there may be more victims and asked others to come forward. Those with information can contact OPD at 321-235-5300 or report anonymously to CrimeLine at 800-423-8477.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

mcordeiro@orlandosentinel.com