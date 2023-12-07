Orlando Christmas, holiday events: Surfing Santas, festivals, boat parades and more

‘Tis the season, and even though Florida doesn’t experience a white Christmas, there are many other indicators that the holiday season has arrived in the Orlando area.

Maybe your neighbor is putting up 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights on his or her house. Maybe you’re eagerly anticipating a boat or golf cart parade, both of which are uniquely Floridian ways to usher in the holidays.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, there’s no shortage of options for getting in the spirit here in Central Florida.

Holiday lights and community festivals

The City of Orlandorings in the holiday season with its larger-than-life Christmas tree featuring a dancing light show nightly at 5:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. through Jan. 6 near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Rosalind Avenue. Explore a holiday market at Lake Eola Park with local vendors selling handmade goods from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23. The city will also host movies in the park and performances throughout December. More information: orlando.gov or downtownorlando.com

Lake Nona Town Centerwill hold an “Oh, What Fun!” holiday event with a festive tree trail, visits with Santa, a holiday market and entertainment in the East Orlando community. Visitors can also find special events, sweet treats and children’s activities during the festivities, which occur through Dec. 23 at 6955 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. in Orlando. More information: ohwhatfunlakenona.com

The City of Longwoodhosts the annual “Celebrate the Season” event at Reiter Park with a laser light show, live entertainment, an inflatable snow maze, slides, photos with Santa and more. The festivities are 6-9 p.m. Dec. 8 at 311 W. Warren Ave. in Longwood. More information: longwoodfl.org

Light Up Hannibal Square gathers the community for its fourth annual holiday event. Visitors are invited to take photos with Santa Claus, support local artists and shop for gifts. The light-up countdown begins at 7 p.m. at 642 W. New England Ave. in Winter Park. More information: events.cityofwinterpark.org

Ocoee’s Jolly Jamboree and Holiday Tree Lightingkicks off the season with a Santa’s Village, tree lighting, a kids zone, special guests and more. The event also features a holiday dog parade (at 2:30 p.m.) and horse and carriage rides (reservations/tickets required). The free festivities take place 3-8 p.m. Dec. 9 on McKey Street in Ocoee. More information: ocoee.org or 407-905-3180

Clermonthosts holiday festivities, including “Cookies and Cocoa” in downtown Clermont at participating stores from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 8. Victory Pointe is home to a Holiday Enchanted Forest through Jan. 3 with 70 individually decorated trees and holiday music, open nightly until 10 p.m.; Visitors can also send letters to Santa through Dec. 18. More information: clermontfl.gov

Dazzling Nights,back for its fourth year, is an immersive holiday experience at Leu Gardens through Jan. 6, featuring a million lights, displays and sculptures in the Orlando green space. The event features a new variety of lights and installations this year and is put on by The Memoir Agency and Creative City Project, with AdventHealth as the presenting sponsor. Tickets cost $27 per adult before fees. More information and tickets: dazzlingorlando.com

Now Snowingin Celebration Town Center brings nightly “snowfall” to visitors and community members for the 25th year, along with Santa photo ops, carolers, carriage rides and more. Snow will fall nightly at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. through Dec. 31 on Market Street in Celebration. More information: celebrationtowncenter.com

Cranes Roost Holiday Lightsin Altamonte Springs will dazzle visitors with more than 200,000 lights and a 60-foot tree with thousands of lights and ornaments. Visitors can see the lights beginning at dusk nightly through Jan. 1 at 274 Cranes Roost Blvd. On certain days, holiday elves and Santa will visit the park. Visitors can also hear live holiday music or enjoy Christmas movies on select nights. More information and schedule: altamonte.org

‘Tis the Seasonin Winter Garden will be lighting up the community with festive decor while providing horse-drawn carriage tours, holiday music and more. Visitors can also find holiday-themed photo stations, light shows, outdoor movies and other seasonal activities through Dec. 30 in downtown Winter Garden. More information and full schedule: cwgdn.com

Holiday Nights at Island H2O Water Park brings visitors a brand new holiday event this season, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Give Kids the World. The larger-than-life displays and family activities are sure to dazzle visitors through Dec. 31 at 3230 Inspiration Drive in Kissimmee. Admission for adults starts at $24.99 and $19.99 for children. More information: islandh2owaterpark.com

Promenade at Sunset Walkhosts festive celebrations and surprise visits from Santa on select nights this holiday season. Enjoy the Promenade’s 42-foot tree, live music, a train tour, street markets, car shows and more. The festivities are on select nights 6-9:30 p.m. through Dec. 25 at 3251 Margaritaville Blvd. in Kissimmee. More information: sunsetwalk.com

Winter Wonderland Family Dayat the Art & History Museums — Maitland features children’s crafts, a scavenger hunt, face painting and free admission to the museum attractions. The festivities are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10 at 231 W. Packwood Ave. in Maitland. More information: eventbrite.com

Milk Mart Holiday Marketbrings last-minute shopping opportunities to the Milk District with more than 250 local vendors, artists and businesses to shop from. Find the festivities noon-6 p.m. Dec. 17 at 2432 E. Robinson St. in Orlando. More information: milkmartorlando.com

Boat parades

The Winter Park Boat Paradewill bring watercraft of all shapes and sizes to Lake Virginia beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Viewers can watch from Dinky Dock Park or other places along the shore of the lake. More information: cityofwinterpark.org

Cocoa Beach Boat Paradereturns with dozens of festive vessels traveling along the Banana River to celebrate the season. View these boats along the Intracoastal Waterway beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. More information: cocoabeachrotary.org

The Windermere Boat Paradewill bring festive watercraft to Lake Butler for a parade on the water. Boaters will meet on the north side of Bird Island, then make a route near the eastern shore of the lake and through Wauseon Bay. The event starts at sunset Dec. 16 on Lake Butler in Windermere. More information: facebook.com

Fa la la la Florida

Surfing Santas hosts hundreds of festive Floridians on Cocoa Beach for a morning of holiday-inspired surfing and merriment. Surfers will be dressed as Santa, elves and more while having holiday-inspired fun in the sun. Catch the festivities with free admission beginning at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 24 at 3 Minutemen Causeway Beach in Cocoa Beach. More information: surfingsantas.org

Wekiva Island’s Winter Wonderland provides visitors with a festive holiday celebration right on the Wekiva River. The Longwood island hangout will bring visitors a 24-foot Christmas tree, snow flurries, festive lights and decor, not to mention breakfast with Santa, holiday movies and other activities. Festivities take place through Dec. 25 at 1014 Miami Springs Drive in Longwood. More information: wekivaisland.com

Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest in Eustis will host families and friends on select dates through Dec. 17 for those looking to cut their own Florida Christmas tree or purchase a pre-cut one. Other activities on the farm include visits with Santa (on select dates), hayrides, a petting zoo, a zipline and horse rides at 35317 Huff Road in Eustis. General admission tickets cost $8 per person; children ages 2 and younger enter for free. Tickets with attractions included are available as an upgrade. Online advance tickets are encouraged. More information and tickets: santaschristmastreeforest.com

Sea Life Orlando Aquarium at Icon Park is offering visitors a uniquely Floridian experience with “Fishmas” through Jan. 1. Visitors can embark on a scavenger hunt or visit with Santa Sharky Friday-Sunday. Other holiday activities include a scavenger hunt and opportunities for the perfect seasonal “shell-fie.” The attraction is open at 11 a.m. daily; closing times vary at 8449 International Drive in Orlando. More information: visitsealife.com

Old Town Kissimmeehosts a golf cart parade and car cruise on Old Town’s Main Street to celebrate the holidays. Find the festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. More information: myoldtownusa.com

Winter Garden’s Annual Santa Bike Ridebrings together community members of all ages for a holiday-themed gathering beginning at Winter Garden Wheel Works. Meet Santa and his elves at the shop (101 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden) from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 9, then embark on a ride at a casual pace starting at 6 p.m. More information: facebook.com

Retro City Cycles hosts its 12th Annual Christmas Light Ride through Ivanhoe Village and College Park with a 6-mile ride at a casual pace. Decorated bikes are encouraged. In support of One Heart for Women and Children, participants are encouraged to bring gift cards for Walmart and Target, Legos, throw blankets, sports balls, flashlights and toys. The ride begins at 7 p.m. at 1810 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando. More information: facebook.com

The 2023 Windermere Golf Cart Paradewill gather the community for a festive drive around the neighborhood. Participants should register ahead of time for a $20 donation to the Windermere Police Department and decorate their carts for the holidays. The festivities kick off at Central Park on Oakdale Street in Windermere; the parade begins at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 17. More information: eventbrite.com

Special theme park, attraction and resort events

Walt Disney Worldhas a range of holiday offerings at its parks and resorts. On select nights, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party provides ticketed guests with an “oh-so-jolly” parade, a fireworks display and holiday treats. Epcot celebrates holiday traditions from around the world and tells the story of Christmas through Candlelight Processional. Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a new nighttime party with Disney “Jollywood Nights,” while Disney’s Animal Kingdom has seasonal decor and a special Tree of Life show. Over at Disney Springs, guests can find a Christmas Tree Stroll. More information: disneyworld.disney.go.com

Universal Orlandohas holiday festivities with dazzling decor abound, seasonal shows and treats, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, Harry Potter holiday happenings, “The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” and a holiday tree scavenger hunt through Dec. 31 at 6000 Universal Blvd. More information: universalorlando.com

Dezerland Action Park has holiday offerings with an indoor synthetic “ice” skating rink, visits from Santa and a Holiday Village. Explore with hot cocoa or warm cider in hand at 5250 International Drive in Orlando. More information: dezerlandpark.com

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebrationbrings a winter wonderland for guests with millions of lights and holiday fireworks, plus an ice-skating extravaganza show and meetups with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa through Jan. 2 at 7007 Sea World Drive. More information: seaworld.com

Legoland Floridahas holiday celebrations featuring a giant Lego Christmas tree, seasonal shows, special treats, character visits, lights and more. Find the festivities select days through Dec. 31 at One Legoland Way in Winter Haven. More information: legoland.com

The Central Florida Zoo is presenting its Asian Lantern Festival with hundreds of hand-constructed lanterns illuminated for visitors to enjoy. Tickets start at $22.99 for this all-ages event; discounted four packs of tickets are also available. Find the event select nights through Jan. 14 at 3755 W. Seminole Blvd. in Sanford. More information and tickets: centralfloridazoo.org

Gatorland’s Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Downprovides a family-friendly holiday experience with Gator Claus, Krampus Croc, Skunk Ape encounters and festive food items. The festivities take place on weekends through Dec. 17 at 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail. More information: gatorland.com

ICON Parkwill host “The Santa Workshop Experience” with Santa photo ops and rides on The Wheel in a decorated capsule. A $20 deposit is required for Santa photos, taking place through Dec. 24 at 8375 International Drive in Orlando. More information: thesantaworkshopexperience.com

Crayola’s Colorful Christmaswill host visitors for holiday animatronic characters, special Christmas crafts, a holiday scavenger hunt and seasonal treats through Jan. 7. Find these activities at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail. More information: crayolaexperience.com

Gaylord Palmsis back with ICE! and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” featuring larger-than-life sculptures and slides made entirely of ice. Tickets can be purchased for individual attractions or ticket bundles are available. Festivities take place through Jan. 3 at 6000 W. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee. More information: christmasatgaylordpalms.marriott.com

Did we miss any events or want to get in touch? Send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com.