Orlando commits federal dollars toward gun-violence prevention

Orlando commissioners agreed to dedicate a portion of pandemic-relief money toward a gun-violence initiative intended to target those most likely to be shot or to shoot others, in hopes of diverting them from crime.

The plan is also the first formal spending of Orlando’s $58 million share of funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 economic relief bill signed last year.

Included in the $1.5 million grant is a weekly review of all shootings to identify people most likely to retaliate or be retaliated against. From there, so-called “neighborhood change agents” will contact people deemed to be high risk with “direct and respectful communication to inform identified individuals of their risk and offering them services.”

“You can use both street intelligence and intelligence from the police department … to identify a very small percentage of the population who are most likely to shoot somebody or be shot,” said Lisa Early, Orlando’s Family, Parks and Recreation director. “It’s about connecting those individuals with the neighborhood change agents and then it’s all about wrap-around support to pivot them away from the circumstances in their life that are putting them at risk.”

Early said the city will sign a contract soon with a professor to train and evaluate the city’s program and progress. She said it’d likely take about six months to hire and train, as well as launch it.

Commissioners voted unanimously to fund the program Monday, as well as giving the thumbs up to several other public safety items. Funding was committed toward increasing staffing of police and code enforcement downtown following nighttime violence, and continuing a moratorium on outdoor speakers facing public streets and sidewalks for another six months.

Mayor Buddy Dyer ran the meeting remotely following a positive COVID-19 test last week. He said he and his wife Susie have experienced mild cold symptoms.

The federal gun violence initiative is based around forming trusting relationships with a life coach, who has similar experiences to the at-risk person, according to a document describing the program.

It includes daily communication and in-person meetings several times a week. The Orlando program will also include services such as job training and placement, housing and mental health services.

City commissioner Bakari Burns said he was supportive of the initiative.

“Gun violence is a public health issue that requires urgent attention and action,” he said. “Far too often we hear of our young men and women killed by senseless gun violence and this initiative will deploy additional resources to combat the gun violence that exists in our community.”

Days before the vote, an Orlando teen was found shot and killed near Grand Avenue Park.

Orlando Police continue to investigate the killing of 15-year-old Corey Jones. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital and police have distributed a flyer offering a $5,000 reward for information about a suspect.

Citywide, 28 homicides were recorded last year involving a firearm, two more than in 2020, according to OPD. The department couldn’t immediately provide the number of shootings reported in the same time frame.

The agenda item presented to commissioners states that other communities have reduced gun violence between 40% and 70% with the program. This model has been used in Boston, Oakland and Stockton, California.

City officials have been pursuing similar diversion models for years, Commissioner Regina Hill said, but federal funding helped bring it to fruition.

OPD Chief Orlando Rolón said he was hesitant to put specific expectations, but believes it will be effective.

“I do believe there is great potential for this to yield positive results,” he said. “I consider this is an opportunity to afford individuals who truly want help to get it … but also to send the clear message to the criminal element who chooses to follow the life of crime, that the consequences will be paid if you continue down that path.”

