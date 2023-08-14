Orlando company accused of fraudulent $108 million MLM scheme

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused an Orlando man and his company of allegedly perpetrating a fraudulent multi-level marketing scheme and unregistered offering.

The SEC in a release announced a civil case against Ashraf Mufareh and his company, Onpassive LLC, on Aug.11 in the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida Orlando Division. The SEC alleges that since 2018, Murfareh and his company “fraudulently raised over $108 million from over 800,000 investors across the globe” with a company that was said to develop computer applications using artificial intelligence.

In the complaint, the SEC said the company allegedly sold investors a position in a multi-level marketing arrangement for $97, where investors would earn passive income from subscription fees paid by later investors into the company. The SEC alleged the company said the fees would be used for the start of the commercial rollout of computer applications, but as of June 2023 the company allegedly had not launched any applications or started paying commissions.

