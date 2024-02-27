Orlando confirms bird flu cases after several swan deaths at Lake Eola Park

Orlando officials confirm positive cases of Avian Influenza after several swans were found dead at Lake Eola Park.

Over the past two weeks, several different birds were found dead around Lake Eola Park.

After consulting with local veterinarian experts, it was recommended to send two of the dead swans, a Royal Mute swan, and an Australian Black swan, out for necropsies.

Results received this week found the swans tested positive for Avian Influenza, according to a news release.

This past weekend, two more swans, both Black-necked swans, were also found deceased.

Concerned that these one of these deaths could be related to criminal activity, city officials immediately contacted OPD, who opened an investigation.

The city also sent these two swans out for necropsies, and we are awaiting those results.

Officials stated the city is taking all necessary precautions as recommended by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), as well as local veterinarians, to keep the community safe and limit the spread of Avian Influenza.

According to a news release, the city has “proactively disinfected multiple surfaces throughout the park and will continue to do so during this time. The city has also advised its staff to take further precautions, such as washing shoes, uniforms, and equipment, like bike tires.”

As outlined by the CDC, Avian Influenza can be transmitted to humans, although it is extremely rare with only one case reported in the U.S. since 2022.

It is recommended the community take the following measures to protect themselves:

Avoid direct contact with the birds at Lake Eola Park and only observe them from a distance. This goes for both people and pets at the park.

Additionally, park goers should avoid contact with any excrement from birds.

It’s recommended that people remove their shoes when entering one’s home and cleaning them off if contamination is suspected.

The city will continue to follow the recommendations of FWC. Based on the size of the park and the bird population, they recommend allowing the Avian Influenza to run its course as some birds may build immunity and estimate a month of dissipation of infections.

The city will continue to actively track, monitor, and report any new infections to FWC and remain vigilant in our efforts related to disinfecting the park.

